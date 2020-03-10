Kevin Owens attacked ahead of Monday Night RAW

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST News

Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP attacked Kevin Owens before Monday Night RAW kicked off today. The former WWE Universal champion had just made his way into the arena and was heading for the locker room when he was confronted by the Monday Night Messiah and his faction.

Murphy and AOP then attacked Owens while Rollins watched the action closely. KO was able to deliver the first blow but was outnumbered within seconds and could not protect himself or get back at his attackers.

Well that's one way to welcome @FightOwensFight to #RAW...@WWERollins was ready for a fight with 🍿🍿🍿 in hand! pic.twitter.com/8eu0ioJbUP — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

Rollins and Murphy lost their tag-team titles because of Owens last week when he delivered a stunner during their match against The Street Profits. He also returned to ringside at the Elimination Chamber with popcorn in his hand and distracted Rollins while he and Murphy were trying to regain their titles.

Owens delivered a stunner to Rollins after the pay-per-view last night and left Murphy buried in his popcorn. The build-up suggests that Owens will be facing the Monday Night Messiah at WrestleMania 36.

WWE are yet to provide an update on Owens' condition after he was left hurt and helpless by Murphy and AOP. He was being attended by the medics when RAW cut for commercials.