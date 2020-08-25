Kevin Owens attacked after huge heel turn stuns fans on WWE RAW [VIDEO]

Last night at SummerSlam 2020, WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens extended an invitation to Aleister Black for his Kevin Owens show. KO wanted to interview Black, who was forced to miss the action on RAW for weeks after being brutally attacked by Seth Rollins and Murphy.

At that time, Aleister Black was involved in the intense feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW. Black would often engage in altercations with Rollins and Murphy before being subjected to the same brutal treatment that kept Rey Mysterio out of action for a long time.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens intended to know what Aleister Black is planning to do next. During their brief conversation, KO brought up the brutal attack laid on Black by Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Aleister Black said that they should just show the footage of Murphy pressing his eye against the edge of the steel steps. However, Kevin Owens said that he didn't want to show that video. KO went on to explain that Seth Rollins and his disciple Murphy do these kinds of things to get under the skin of their opponents.

Kevin Owens also went on to admit that he has said a lot of things to other Superstars in WWE that he is not proud of. However, the WWE RAW Superstar revealed that he is trying to change his path. While KO was still talking, Aleister Black suddenly left his dropped to one knee.

Kevin Owens then went to check on Aleister Black only for the latter to get back up and hit KO with an elbow. Black followed that move with his infamous Black Mass and shocked the WWE Universe.

That vicious eye attack last month has seemingly forced @WWEAleister to flip the switch. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7XnHNqeBne — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020

This segment seemingly teased a huge heel turn with this shift in Aleister Black's gimmick. However, it's confirmed that we will soon see him involved in a promising feud with Kevin Owens on WWE RAW. It's a huge opportunity for Black to remind the WWE universe and the creative backstage about his caliber.

Subtle changes in Aleister Black's gimmick on WWE RAW

During the one month that Aleister Black was away from WWE RAW, he had teased a changed his gimmicks. It was speculated at the moment that Black would be getting more intense upon his return and embrace the darker side of his personality. His actions tonight we're not far from that idea.

Let us begin. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) August 25, 2020

He also took to Twitter and said, 'Let us begin'. Until now, Aleister Black was one of the most underutilized Superstars on WWE RAW. But things are set to take a turn for him, and a feud with Kevin Owens could work wonders if n elevating his position on WWE RAW.