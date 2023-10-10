Kevin Owens to betray Sami Zayn and align with 38-year-old WWE star? Massive swerve explored

This week on RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn lost to the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

At Payback 2023, Rhodes announced that Jey Uso had joined the RAW roster after the latter 'quit' the company on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown. Drew McIntyre and Owens were displeased by the development because of their history with Jey's former stable, The Bloodline.

McIntyre has been teasing a heel turn for weeks. It is plausible that KO could also embrace the dark side by betraying Zayn and aligning himself with The Scottish Warrior.

When asked about The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey pursuing tag team gold last week, Owens hinted at a heel turn. He expressed his displeasure with Rhodes and Jey going after The Judgment Day. Hence, he might choose to part ways with The Master Strategist since the latter has been the former Bloodline member's ally for a while.

The Prizefighter has portrayed a heel gimmick to perfection in the past. If he combines forces with the 38-year-old former WWE Champion, the duo can dominate the red brand's roster. Owens has remained a good guy since turning face on the August 8, 2022, episode of WWE RAW. Therefore, it might be time for him to switch things up and regain his lost momentum.

Kevin Owens praised Sami Zayn when he was with The Bloodline

The Bloodline has emerged as WWE's premier faction in recent years. After Zayn joined the heel group, his fans continued to support him as his segments were met with a positive response from the audiences.

Kevin Owens was one of the biggest rivals of The Bloodline while Zayn was associated with the group. They even faced off multiple times, including the Survivor Series: WarGames bout in 2022.

In an interview with the San Antonio Express-News, Kevin Owens showered praise on Sami Zayn. He mentioned that Zayn was highly talented, and the right storyline allowed him to showcase his skills.

“His success is no surprise to me. I’ve known how good [Zayn] was and how special of a talent he is for 20 years now. It just took a while for him to get into a situation where he can showcase just how good he is to the world.”

