WWE News: Kevin Owens makes an epic change to Extreme Rules 2019 poster after a 16-second match against Dolph Ziggler

Kevin Owens is on fire!

What's the story?

Kevin Owens has been on a tear of late, turning babyface and finding his voice like never before. The microphone has been his most powerful tool lately and he's gained a lot of momentum just by blasting Shane McMahon for the amount of time he occupies on television on a weekly basis.

After his 16-second squash of Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules 2019, Owens has taken a step further, making his own adjustment to the Extreme Rules poster by crossing Shane McMahon's face out of it.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens actually returned early in 2019 as a babyface. However, given that there were no plans for him at WrestleMania, he turned heel soon after and feuded against Kofi Kingston, where he lost at Money in the Bank in an attempt to gain the WWE Championship.

Since then, he's turned babyface again and has been feuding against Dolph Ziggler and Shane McMahon on SmackDown. He just managed to squash Ziggler in 16-seconds at Extreme Rules, hitting a stunner right off the bat to pick up the win. Naturally, this has only given him more momentum going forward.

The heart of the matter

On WWE's Instagram, it was seen that Kevin Owens made a suitable adjustment to the Extreme Rules poster, crossing out Shane McMahon's face and proudly posing next to it.

This is an absolutely hilarious move by Kevin Owens and it just proves why his babyface run can have lowkey comedic moments as well. Owens is an all-rounder after all and it seems as though he's getting a renewed push as a babyface.

We really hope it works because Owens deserves to be in the main event scene and he deserves all the love that he's getting now from the WWE Universe.

What's next?

Kevin Owens will finish his feud with Dolph Ziggler and likely fully move on to one with Shane McMahon.

