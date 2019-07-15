×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kevin Owens makes an epic change to Extreme Rules 2019 poster after a 16-second match against Dolph Ziggler

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
798   //    15 Jul 2019, 10:26 IST

Kevin Owens is on fire!
Kevin Owens is on fire!

What's the story?

Kevin Owens has been on a tear of late, turning babyface and finding his voice like never before. The microphone has been his most powerful tool lately and he's gained a lot of momentum just by blasting Shane McMahon for the amount of time he occupies on television on a weekly basis.

After his 16-second squash of Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules 2019, Owens has taken a step further, making his own adjustment to the Extreme Rules poster by crossing Shane McMahon's face out of it.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens actually returned early in 2019 as a babyface. However, given that there were no plans for him at WrestleMania, he turned heel soon after and feuded against Kofi Kingston, where he lost at Money in the Bank in an attempt to gain the WWE Championship.

Since then, he's turned babyface again and has been feuding against Dolph Ziggler and Shane McMahon on SmackDown. He just managed to squash Ziggler in 16-seconds at Extreme Rules, hitting a stunner right off the bat to pick up the win. Naturally, this has only given him more momentum going forward.

The heart of the matter

On WWE's Instagram, it was seen that Kevin Owens made a suitable adjustment to the Extreme Rules poster, crossing out Shane McMahon's face and proudly posing next to it.

E

This is an absolutely hilarious move by Kevin Owens and it just proves why his babyface run can have lowkey comedic moments as well. Owens is an all-rounder after all and it seems as though he's getting a renewed push as a babyface.

We really hope it works because Owens deserves to be in the main event scene and he deserves all the love that he's getting now from the WWE Universe.

What's next?

Kevin Owens will finish his feud with Dolph Ziggler and likely fully move on to one with Shane McMahon.

Advertisement

See WWE Extreme Rules Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE Extreme Rules Results page
Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Shane McMahon Kevin Owens
Advertisement
5 reasons why Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler in 16 seconds at Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors:  Match featuring Kevin Owens to be added to Extreme Rules 2019?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kevin Owens posts list of Superstars missing Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler hits back with a list of his own 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals his plans for Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kevin Owens confirmed to compete at Extreme Rules tonight
RELATED STORY
5 major roles Kevin Owens could play at Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships match for Extreme Rules 2019 changed to a Triple Threat
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules Rumors: Another match could be added, Former champion to return?
RELATED STORY
5 Fallouts from WWE Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
5 last-minute changes WWE could make for Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us