Kevin Owens praises Bloodline member in an out-of-character interview

Kevin Owens is all set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again. This Saturday at the Royal Rumble PLE, he faces Roman Reigns for the third time in the event. However, he was full of praise for the Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn was a second away from getting kicked out of the Bloodline. In the "trial of Sami Zayn" segment - widely regarded as one of the best RAW segments of all time, Solo Sikoa nearly took him out before Jey Uso made a case for him and saved his position - for now.

Speaking to San Antonio Express News ahead of the 2023 Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens said that Sami Zayn's recent success was no surprise to him at all:

“(His success) is no surprise to me. I’ve known how good (Zayn) was and how special of a talent he is for 20 years now,” Owens said. “It just took a while for him to get into a situation where he can showcase just how good he is to the world.”

Owens also spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns, stating that he is glad the story is coming full circle. KO is also relieved to be having a match against Reigns in front of a crowd, as he thinks their best matches happened in the pandemic era with no fans.

As you may know, Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns in the 2017 Royal Rumble to retain the Universal Championship. Reigns got his victory back in the 2021 Royal Rumble, and The Tribal Chief is expected to win the trilogy this Saturday.

What does the road to WrestleMania look like for Kevin Owens?

Nobody expects KO to dethrone Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed Universal Champion. Given that there are rumors about Reigns facing either The Rock or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, what lies ahead for Owens?

The Bloodline story is expected to proceed further, and if it plays out as expected, Sami Zayn will be kicked out and will likely team up with Owens to face The Usos at WrestleMania 39 for the Tag Team Titles.

Do you want to see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens win the Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania Hollywood? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes