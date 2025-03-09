Kevin Owens to quit WWE after 40-year-old star returns to cost him at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in a brutal yet entertaining Unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber 2025. However, just when Owens was about to injure Zayn with a piledriver on the concrete floor, Randy Orton made his return and delivered an RKO to the former Universal Champion.

Ad

While Owens is speculated to face The Viper in a marquee match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, 40-year-old Sami Zayn could make his return and cost Owens his match, leading to the star's loss. This could lead to Kevin Owens quitting WWE for a few weeks before making a massive return with a much more enhanced character, possibly entering the World title picture.

Randy Orton recently addressed Kevin Owens' attack on him a few months ago, which took him out of action for so long. The Viper promised that he would prove that Pat McAfee is the second-best punter in WWE, teasing the return of his banned move, the punt kick.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Zayn returning at WrestleMania and costing his former best friend the match would allow Owens to take a break and work on a new character, as he has been continuously involved in several major feuds since October last year.

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is set for his in-ring return next week

After weeks of absence due to a neck injury, the Legend Killer is now set to return to in-ring action next week on SmackDown. Orton had a face-to-face interaction with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown this week, who was taking shots at the legend. This led to Nick Aldis announcing a match between both men next week at the blue brand.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens could make his presence felt during the match, taking Orton out once again to enhance their feud ahead of WrestleMania 41. Time will tell what the creative team has in store for both men next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback