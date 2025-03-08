Nick Aldis makes a huge announcement on Randy Orton during SmackDown

Randy Orton delivered a memorable promo on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, where he vowed to take down Kevin Owens, who put him on the shelf for months. Later in a backstage segment, Nick Aldis announced that The Viper would take on Carmelo Hayes in his first match since his return.

Orton showed up for the first since November last year at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he attacked his arch-nemesis Owens. On SmackDown tonight, he heartbreakingly revealed how the doctors had asked him to call it quits on his career in the aftermath of KO hitting a Piledriver on him. However, Randy Orton made it clear that he was hungry to get revenge on Kevin Owens.

The WWE legend was even involved in a backstage segment later in the show, where he confronted Carmelo Hayes, who was taking shots at him. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who was also present there, quickly announced a match between the two performers for next Friday Night, which goes down in Barcelona, Spain.

Considering it will be Randy Orton's first match in months, there's little chance he would lose, especially in front of a European crowd that would firmly be in his support. However, a sneak attack from Owens could turn things in Hayes' favor.

