Kevin Owens replaced at WrestleMania 41 by WWE star who hasn't wrestled in 18 months? Exploring shocking Randy Orton twist

Randy Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, during the latest episode of SmackDown, The Prizefighter revealed he couldn’t compete due to a neck injury.

Ad

Owens’ absence from The Show of Shows doesn’t necessarily mean that The Viper will be removed from the lineup. He might face off against a superstar who has been away from the ring for 18 months. The name in question is Nick Aldis. During the April 4th episode of the blue brand's program, the Stamford-based promotion might have hinted at the beginnings of a rivalry between Orton and Aldis.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The SmackDown GM mentioned that there’s no set date for Owens’ comeback, which brought Orton out to the ring. Aldis pointed out that the 45-year-old currently doesn’t have an opponent for WrestleMania, leaving Orton feeling a bit anxious about potentially missing the premium live event. However, The Legend Killer then delivered an RKO to the GM, hinting at a possible clash at the year's biggest spectacle.

Attacking a WWE official might lead to consequences, but given his background as a wrestler, Aldis could very well step up to challenge Randy Orton. The 38-year-old might feel the urge to get involved. Although he's been more of an authority figure lately, his skills in the ring are top-notch. The National Treasure is in great shape and still hasn’t had his big moment in WWE.

Ad

With KO out of the picture, Aldis might offer a quick fix that could create a memorable moment, and it looks like WWE set the stage for this last week. However, it's still unclear what Triple H and his creative team have planned for the former WWE Champion. It's all speculation at this point, but based on last week's events, everything seems to be leading towards a match between Aldis and Orton.

Ad

This is not the first time Randy Orton attacked Nick Aldis

Randy Orton and Nick Aldis have a history, and this isn't the first time they've clashed. They've been butting heads for months, and what went down last week was just the latest twist in their ongoing saga.

Expand Tweet

Back in 2023, Randy Orton hit Aldis with an RKO. Back then The Viper was fined $50,000 for attacking a WWE GM. However, he paid $100,000, saying that the rest is for next time. After last week's event, it seems like the two are square.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aviral Shukla Aviral Shukla is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda that has been a fan of the wrestling business for over a decade. He's been writing about wrestling on the internet since 2014 at places like RingsideNews, PWMania and others. Know More