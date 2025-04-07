  • home icon
  Kevin Owens replaced at WrestleMania 41 by WWE star who hasn't wrestled in 18 months? Exploring shocking Randy Orton twist

Kevin Owens replaced at WrestleMania 41 by WWE star who hasn't wrestled in 18 months? Exploring shocking Randy Orton twist

By Aviral Shukla
Modified Apr 07, 2025 11:23 GMT
Who will Randy Orton face at WrestleMania? [Images Source: Screenshot via WWE
Kevin Owens (left); Randy Orton (right) [Images Source: Screenshot via WWE's YouTube]

Randy Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, during the latest episode of SmackDown, The Prizefighter revealed he couldn’t compete due to a neck injury.

Owens’ absence from The Show of Shows doesn’t necessarily mean that The Viper will be removed from the lineup. He might face off against a superstar who has been away from the ring for 18 months. The name in question is Nick Aldis. During the April 4th episode of the blue brand's program, the Stamford-based promotion might have hinted at the beginnings of a rivalry between Orton and Aldis.

also-read-trending Trending

The SmackDown GM mentioned that there’s no set date for Owens’ comeback, which brought Orton out to the ring. Aldis pointed out that the 45-year-old currently doesn’t have an opponent for WrestleMania, leaving Orton feeling a bit anxious about potentially missing the premium live event. However, The Legend Killer then delivered an RKO to the GM, hinting at a possible clash at the year's biggest spectacle.

Attacking a WWE official might lead to consequences, but given his background as a wrestler, Aldis could very well step up to challenge Randy Orton. The 38-year-old might feel the urge to get involved. Although he's been more of an authority figure lately, his skills in the ring are top-notch. The National Treasure is in great shape and still hasn’t had his big moment in WWE.

With KO out of the picture, Aldis might offer a quick fix that could create a memorable moment, and it looks like WWE set the stage for this last week. However, it's still unclear what Triple H and his creative team have planned for the former WWE Champion. It's all speculation at this point, but based on last week's events, everything seems to be leading towards a match between Aldis and Orton.

This is not the first time Randy Orton attacked Nick Aldis

Randy Orton and Nick Aldis have a history, and this isn't the first time they've clashed. They've been butting heads for months, and what went down last week was just the latest twist in their ongoing saga.

Back in 2023, Randy Orton hit Aldis with an RKO. Back then The Viper was fined $50,000 for attacking a WWE GM. However, he paid $100,000, saying that the rest is for next time. After last week's event, it seems like the two are square.

Aviral Shukla

Aviral Shukla

Aviral Shukla is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda that has been a fan of the wrestling business for over a decade. He's been writing about wrestling on the internet since 2014 at places like RingsideNews, PWMania and others.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
