Kevin Owens to retire former WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 this year? Chances explored 

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is enraged these days. The Prizefighter has so far injured two WWE Superstars (Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton) and may now look to end the career of a former World Heavyweight Champion.

KO and Rey Mysterio had a heated exchange on Friday Night SmackDown this week. The Hall of Famer opened the show with a special announcement of his participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He reminisced about his time in 2006 when he won the Royal Rumble and went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he was soon interrupted by KO.

The Prizefighter told Rey that he was one of the few people whom he respected and wanted to get in the ring with. Owens also told Rey to win the Royal Rumble so that he could face him in WrestleMania 41's main event. KO assumed himself winning the Undisputed WWE Championship Match against Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2025 and asked The Master of 619 to win the Rumble match, so the two could face each other in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Trending

The conversation started on a smooth note, but it turned sour when Rey pointed out that KO wasn't the WWE Champion, but it was Cody Rhodes. KO was angry over this and wanted to get his hands on Rey before the Hall of Famer swerved and tried to neutralize his attack.

The two later met in a match later in the night, and Owens defeated Rey. However, the former Universal Champion tried to seriously injure Rey by attempting the banned Package Piledriver move. However, Cody Rhodes came out to save Mysterio.

If Kevin Owens loses his ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, he might then try to once again get his hands on Rey Mysterio. KO could enter the men's Royal Rumble match right after and eliminate Mysterio, thereby beginning their long-term rivalry.

The Prizefighter could then challenge Rey for a match at WrestleMania 41 with the stipulation that if Rey loses, his career in WWE will be over.

WrestleMania 41 might be Rey Mysterio's last grand show in WWE

Rey Mysterio is 50 and has spoken about wrapping up his career on several occasions. The Hall of Famer is most probably getting into the last Rumble match of his WWE career in 2025 and if he competes at WrestleMania 41, then that might also be the last time the legend will perform at the grand show.

Mysterio made his return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2018. Since then, the Hall of Famer has appeared in three Rumble matches. He has also competed at WrestleMania in each of the past three years. It remains to be seen who will be Rey Mysterio's opponent at WrestleMania 41 if he decides to compete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback