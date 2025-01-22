Kevin Owens to reunite with former partner after 3 years to take down Cody Rhodes? It's not Sami Zayn!

Kevin Owens is all set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2025. Given his current character, he could use a former ally to pick up the victory.

Over two months ago, Kevin Owens hit his former friend Randy Orton with a brutal piledriver when the latter tried to defend Cody Rhodes. He then challenged for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024. After losing, he hit his opponent with a ferocious piledriver, taking the rivalry to the next level. The two will now battle in a Ladder Match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 to settle the heat.

To finally become the World Champion, The Prizefighter could use the help of his former tag team partner Seth Rollins, who also seemingly hates Cody Rhodes for teaming up with Roman Reigns. For those who might have forgotten, Owens and Rollins were buddies in 2021-22 and even challenged for the RAW Tag Team Championship three years ago in March 2022.

The duo could reunite to take down The American Nightmare, who betrayed them by teaming up with their arch nemesis Roman Reigns. If it happens, it will mean a major heel turn for Seth Rollins, which was also teased on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Imagine if Drew McIntyre later joined this alliance too!

While this scenario sounds interesting and could build toward a WrestleMania 41 match, it should be noted that it is just speculation for now and nothing is confirmed.

A few other twists and turns for Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes' at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Nick Aldis revealed he has an addendum related to the upcoming Ladder Match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, which means an additional twist is already planned. The addendum will be revealed when the two sign a contract at Saturday Night's Main Event, moderated by the legendary Shawn Michaels.

The addendum could reveal that after months in recovery, Randy Orton will return at Royal Rumble to be added to Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship Match.

Another huge twist could be Kevin Owens winning the match with the help of Drew McIntyre, who distracted Cody on a recent WWE SmackDown episode for Kevin to take advantage. Fans could also see Shawn Michaels getting involved in the bout in some capacity. Tons of possibilities, but the truth will reveal itself on February 1.

