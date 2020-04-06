Kevin Owens reveals the original plan for his impressive WrestleMania jump

Last night as part of the first night of WrestleMania 36, Kevin Owens was finally able to come out on top in his battle against Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah was without Murphy and AOP for the match which favored Owens, but Rollins went on to force a disqualification when he attacked Owens with the ring bell.

Of course, KO wasn't going to allow his WrestleMania moment to come to an end on Rollins' terms so he challenged the former World Champion to a no disqualification match, which then allowed him to take Rollins to the outside and onto the announce table.

It was one of the highlights of the first night of this year's show as Owens climbed up and jumped off the WrestleMania sign to deliver an inch-perfect elbow drop to the former Shield member.

Owens then took Rollins back into the ring and delivered the stunner that secured him the victory and handed Rollins just his second loss at WrestleMania.

Social Media was buzzing following the leap which was Owens' WrestleMania moment, but the former Universal Champion recently shared a post on Twitter where he revealed that there was always a plan in place for him to make a leap at WrestleMania.

A fan responded to Owens' original Tweet regarding last night's first night of WrestleMania by stating that he would have loved to have seen Owens jump off the pirate ship in Tampa as part of the show instead, which is when the star went on to reveal that it was his original plan.

True story:



I went to a show there in January. As soon as I saw it, I told myself no matter what I was doing at Mania, I’d find a way to jump off that thing. I even took pics of it to figure out the best way to go about it.



It didn’t work out but I found the next best thing! https://t.co/PCGXr0Aw7I — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 5, 2020

This means that Owens could have had a memorable moment last night if WrestleMania was still able to take place in Tampa because he would have been delivering that elbow drop to Rollins after jumping off the top of a pirate ship.

This moment stood out the most from last night's show because Rollins is usually the one who is taking the risks and making the dives, but since Rollins is now the heel in this feud, he was able to put Owens over and he was the man who was able to have the memorable WrestleMania moment.

It's unknown what this means for the feud between Rollins and Owens, but there could be more to it when Rollins' main disciple Murphy is considered fit to make his return to WWE TV in the coming months.