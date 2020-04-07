Kevin Owens reveals who shot his WWE RAW promo

Owens called the promo the "favourite" of his career so far

Kevin Owens faced and Seth Rollins finally faced off at WrestleMania 36 after a feud that lasted months. Rollins and his men made Owens' life a living hell on RAW, forcing Owens to use guerilla tactics to fight back.

We saw Kevin Owens make a brief appearance on RAW last night, cutting a promo from an off-site location. Owens said that it had been his goal to get Rollins one-on-one in the ring with him, something which he finally managed at WrestleMania after months of getting thwarted by the Monday Night Messiah. KO added that after all the beatdowns at the hands of Rollins and his boys, he was almost broken and at one point and asked himself if the feud was even worth it.

Owens added that when he leaped off the sign at WrestleMania he didn't know if it had been the right decision but he knew it was when he finally won the match. You can check out KO's promo below:

Owens took to Twitter after RAW to reveal more detals about the promo, informing us that the promo had actually been shot by his wife. KO said that the promo was his favourite of all time and that it had been shot by his favourite person. You can check out his Tweet below:

This is my favorite promo ever because it was shot by my favorite person.



(It was my wife! She shot it with her fancy camera!❤️❤️❤️) https://t.co/UcvjvMEKYE — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 7, 2020

The match at WrestleMania between Rollins and Owens was one of the best over the two days, with both men bringing their A-game. At one point WWE teased that the match would end in a DQ finish after Rollins hit Owens with the ring bell.

However, Owens then took the mic and proceeded to call Rollins a coward and goaded him to get back into the ring to continue the match as a No DQ. Rollins took the bait and this led to Owens eventually putting Rollins on the announcer's desk.

KO then climbed the massive WrestleMania sign behind it. The former Universal Champion then leaped off the Mania sign, hitting Seth Rollins with a flying elbow drop. This led to the finish where Owens hit Rollins with a Stunner to finally vanquish the man who had been a thorn in his side for so long.

It will be interesting to see what WWE have in store for KO after his feud with Rollins. KO is one of the top babyfaces on RAW right now and there are a number of fantastic opponents WWE can choose for him.