Kevin Owens reminds fellow WWE superstar of a certain anniversary 

WWE superstar Kevin Owens has taken a stroll down memory lane on social media and has taunted Sami Zayn in the process.

Both Owens and Zayn signed for the WWE in the early 2010's, with the two superstars initially starting down in NXT. Given their shared history on the independent scene as well as their real-life friendship, they were immediately put together in a storyline. Harkening back to those wrestling stories of old, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will always share a bond. Whether they are battling it out against one another or working as a team, the pair seem destined to impact each other's careers for the rest of their wrestling days.

Recently, Kevin Owens took to Twitter to remind Sami Zayn of a certain special anniversary that the duo shared in 2015, when Owens beat his best friend Zayn for the NXT Championship at NXT Takerover Rival.

With many more iconic moments between the two superstars having taken place since their NXT days, expect to see Owens and Zayn meet inside the squared circle again somewhere down the line.

Kevin Owens on his real life friendship with Sami Zayn

Despite the animosity that they share on screen together, both Owens and Zayn have a mutual respect for one another as well as a lifelong friendship.

Having started their wrestling careers at similar times, both men have wrestled in almost every possible match style together. In 2017, Owens made an appearance on the 'In this Corner' (now called State of Combat) podcast, where KO talked about his history with Zayn.

“We have known each other for over 15 years… We have been friends, we have been enemies, we have been at each other's throats. We have been by each others side, we have done it all. Every kind of match imaginable, we have been in pretty much, except for maybe the odd Hell in a Cell for example. We have put each other through a lot and we have been there for each other through a lot. I think that just translates into chemistry a lot of times” H/T GiveMeSport

Given the number of years they have known each other, a friendship between the two blossomed, with Kevin Owens seeing Sami Zayn more as a brother than a friend.

“I would say that we are more like brothers than we are friends. You know you don’t choose your relatives, you don’t choose who your brother is, you don’t choose who your sister is, you don’t choose your family. You were born into a family.” H/T GiveMeSport

~Angie~ @DAmbroseAsylum_ To raising hands, true best friends To raising hands, true best friends 👏 https://t.co/0skwRcKu6l

Also Read Article Continues below

What has been your favorite Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens moment over the years? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman