Kevin Owens thanks the WWE Universe in a heartfelt tweet for watching WrestleMania 36

WWE managed to pull off a successful WrestleMania amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite having no live crowd.

Kevin Owens thanked the fans who tuned in to watch night 1 of WrestleMania 36.

Kevin Owens

The world of professional wrestling can be uncertain at times. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, when almost all global sports events have either been canceled or postponed, WWE managed to pull off the impossible and hosted night one of WrestleMania 36 from an empty Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

For the first time, WWE is hosting The Show of Shows for two nights in a row and after a successful first night, RAW Superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter to thank all those who watched the first installment of this year's WrestleMania in a heartfelt tweet.

What did Kevin Owens say?

Kevin Owens, who took on Seth Rollins in a No DQ match tonight, thanked every member of the WWE Universe who watched night one of WrestleMania 36. He hoped that the efforts of everybody involved in WWE were able to bring some semblance of relief to the fans, however small it might be.

I want to sincerely thank everyone who watched #WrestleMania tonight. I truly hope our efforts brought you all some sort of relief, however small or fleeting it may have been. Tune in tomorrow for night 2, if you can.



From my family to you and yours,

much love!



Take care, guys. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 5, 2020

He also asked the WWE Universe to watch the second night of WrestleMania 36 tomorrow if they can and asked everyone to take care and be safe during this time of distress. Kevin Owens took on Rollins in singles action on tonight's show which was later changed to a No DQ match after Owens was awarded the victory following an attack by Rollins with the timekeeper's bell.

Owens then defeated The Monday Night Messiah via pinfall after hitting him with the Stunner. This proved to be a momentous achievement for Owens as it marked his first victory in a WrestleMania match.