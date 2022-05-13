Kevin Owens is the true backbone of the Ezekiel-Elias storyline 

Kevin Owens has proved that even a seemingly underwhelming plot can be transformed into a pure gem of entertainment with the help of a compelling performance.

Few performers in the realm of pro-wrestling/sports entertainment have the natural caliber of making the audience completely invest in a storyline. From time to time, Owens has shown why he is a prominent name on the list of such performers.

After being involved in a solid feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin that culminated in a fantastic match at WrestleMania 38, KO was given a major responsibility the very next day.

Getting people to be genuinely invested in the whole Elias-Ezekiel conundrum was no easy feat, but that's why he was handpicked to make a revamped Elias, aka Ezekiel (or is he?) to go over with the fans.

A frustrated Kevin Owens is pure gold

Owens has magnificently portrayed his frustrations about being the only sane person to know that Ezekiel is clean-shaven Elias without a guitar. Ever since Ezekiel appeared on RAW, KO has vowed to prove that the former and Elias are the same person.

This resulted in great comedy segments and a brilliantly executed social media kayfabe build-up. Furthermore, KO's incredible promos have shown him slowly getting unhinged while trying to expose Ezekiel.

Set-ups like on-screen DNA tests and Lie-detector tests were quite funny. The most recent episode of RAW featured Owens putting on a wig and calling himself "Ken Owens," the elder brother of Kevin Owens, adding more goofiness to the plot.

Alongside Owens' impeccable comedic timing, Elias/Ezekiel complimented the plot with his own terrific portrayal of calm and mysterious innocence.

The audience approves of the storyline between Kevin Owens-Ezekiel/Elias

When Owens asked the crowd to raise their hands if they believed that Ezekiel was indeed the younger brother of Elias, the vast majority of fans firmly raised their hands, and the arena echoed with laughter. This served as a stamp of approval that fans enjoy this feud and are pretty invested in it.

What Owens has achieved here is nothing short of phenomenal because the margin for error was huge in the initial stages of the storyline. Ezekiel was a new character introduction to the WWE Universe, and things could have easily gotten cold, but everyone played their roles perfectly.

As mentioned earlier, Ezekiel/Elias has been splendid in his role. But Kevin Owens is the one who has carried this ordinary storyline into a compelling dose of entertainment with his timing and goofiness.

