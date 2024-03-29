Kevin Owens should be vigilant about former WWE Champion on SmackDown this week 

Kevin Owens will be in tag team action on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, he may need to be vigilant about his tag team partner on the blue brand this week. The Prizefighter is gearing up for a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL, and his tag team partner will be one of the participants in the title match at The Show of Shows.

Randy Orton will team up with Owens to face Pretty Deadly on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. The Viper and KO previously defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on the March 8, 2024, edition of the show.

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul tried attacking Orton and Owens after that match to no avail. The Apex Predator took the Maverick's brass knuckles and went to strike his foe with them. However, Orton nearly hit KO with the brass knuckles, only to stop himself in his tracks. It was a sign that the duo's recent bond could fall into tatters at any given moment on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

It was also a reminder that Owens needed to be quite vigilant when he was around the 14-time World Champion. The Prizefighter could not possibly know when The Viper could strike, and the latter could probably do it on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Randy Orton's dirty tricks could cause trouble for Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton is one of the most athletic and charismatic WWE Superstars in history. Those traits have followed The Viper throughout his illustrious career.

The 43-year-old star has struck an RKO out of nowhere on his many former tag team partners who did not expect it at all. The likes of Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, and the late Bray Wyatt have fallen victim to his unpredictability.

As they head towards WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kevin Owens will undoubtedly not want to be in The Viper's line of sight. KO may struggle to trust his tag team partner when they collide with Pretty Deadly on SmackDown.

The Prizefighter won't want to get on Orton's bad side just a week away from The Showcase of The Immortals. However, Logan Paul will try his best to drive a wedge between his WrestleMania XL opponents.

Witnessing the tag team match on the blue brand will definitely be interesting as we come one step closer to The Show of Shows.

Kevin Owens will want to be in the driver's seat on the Road to WWE WrestleMania XL

As things stand for the United States Championship match at WrestleMania XL, Logan Paul is almost entering a two-on-one situation. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens' connection may see them target the social media megastar to try and put an end to his reign of terror.

However, Kevin Owens will want to be in a good position to come out on top at The Showcase of The Immortals. The Viper is arguably the favorite of the two to dethrone Paul and has a ton of momentum.

Orton has lost just one match since returning from a long-term back injury at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023. On the other hand, KO also suffered a defeat against Paul at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Thus, Owens will want to ensure that there are no obstacles in his way heading into Lincoln Financial Field. Not playing any games and aligning with The Viper on SmackDown could go a long way in helping KO in his mission to take the United States Championship from the Maverick.

Fans will be patiently waiting for the match to see if any unexpected set of events take place on the blue brand.

Kevin Owens could be concerned about his temperament

Kevin Owens has become a hothead since turning babyface two years ago. He has lost his cool mostly with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, striking them repeatedly in hilarious backstage segments on SmackDown.

However, it would be a completely different scenario for The Prizefighter if he were to lose his rag with Randy Orton. It is fair to say that The Viper is a much larger threat than Theory and Waller.

Owens' anger issues could prevent him from accomplishing his goal of winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania XL. It may also ignite a potential rivalry with The Apex Predator, which will only cast doubts about his title ambitions.

There is no doubt that Kevin Owens will want to head to Lincoln Financial Field without Orton breathing down his neck.

