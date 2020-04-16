Killer Kross makes WWE NXT debut; Takes out former NXT Champion

Another major player just put his pieces on the NXT chessboard.

We are in for another heated rivalry on NXT with Kross' debut.

He's here . . . . .

Vignettes for Killer Kross have been running for a few weeks now and the clock finally struck midnight for his NXT debut. In the closing minutes of this week's NXT, Tommaso Ciampa agreed that Johnny Gargano was indeed the better man after he picked up a win over the Blackheart last week.

But before he could get up from his seat, a person grabbed the former NXT Champ from behind and attacked him to the ground. The camera fell to its side and before things faded to black, Killer Kross revealed himself on the ground and said "Tick Tock" to Ciampa. A very stylish boot also appeared in frame.

A huge impact

Kross had a fast rise to mainstream wrestling success when he was revealed to be behind the attacks in Impact Wrestling in 2018. He had feuds with Eddie Edwards and Johnny Impact and was aligned with Austin Aries while Aries held the Impact World Championship.

He and Impact were at an impasse over the summer of 2019 and he was taken off of television. Impact released him in December of 2019 and Kross eventually signed with the WWE in February 2020. Now that he's made his imposing presence felt in NXT and WWE, how far will he be able to go? He's clearly targeted his first victim, Ciampa, and it appears that he will be flanked by his girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux.