Killer Kross teases joining a major promotion after receiving release from IMPACT Wrestling

Killer Kross is a free man.

After waiting for half of a year, Killer Kross was finally granted his release from IMPACT Wrestling yesterday. As free agency is set to heat up as the year inches closer to its end, promotions will assuredly be clamoring to sign free agents like Kross. The newly free wrestler teased his future plans with a video released on his YouTube channel entitled "Killer Kross: Chapter Zero."

Chaos Theory

The talented Kross gained national notoriety when he was revealed as the "X mark the spot" attacker in IMPACT Wrestling back in June of 2018. He was instantly paired with then-Champion Austin Aries and Moose to oppose the faces of IMPACT Wrestling like Eddie Edwards, Johnny Impact and Brian Cage.

After his feud with Edwards, he was at an impasse with the promotion and asked for his release. The company denied his request but finally released the talented performer from his contract yesterday. A video portending his possible future was quickly posted to his YouTube channel.

In the video, a man opens a door. Short clips from various promotions start to play on a screen, including shots of WWE, NXT, NJPW, ROH and MLW. Conspicuous from its absence in the video is All Elite Wrestling. Was that a subtle nod to fans or a sign that he is not considering the new promotion?

What does the future hold?

Kross will obviously weigh his future options carefully. If he mostly wants to compete in hard-hitting matches instead of an arena of sports entertainment, NJPW seems like a good bet. But since he's proven to be one of the best promos in the game, he might chose to join MLW, ROH, AEW or WWE.

MLW does feature Contra Unit which is known as the "global dealers in violence" and would fit his rhetoric perfectly. Ring of Honor would also be good for Kross, but on a much smaller scale than WWE or AEW. His girlfriend Scarlett Bourdeaux is a member of NXT so that could possibly be a factor in his decision.

Who wouldn't want to see him play mind games with the likes of Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar or the Fiend? AEW already has too many dark and chaotic stables (Nightmare Collective, Dark Order, Butcher and the Blade) and Kross is too good to be a follower instead of a leader.