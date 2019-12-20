Killer Kross to make major debut in February

Tick tock...

One of the most highly sought after free agents at the moment is Killer Kross. A man that made his name in both AAA and IMPACT Wrestling as a vile and malicious sociopath, Kross is one of the most brutal performers sitting outside of a major promotion at the moment.

Not only is he physically intimidating with his size, ability, and horrifying expressions, but he's easily one of the best mic workers in the business right now. Killer Kross definitely has a way with words. Very articulate, yet incredibly menacing, and any time he speaks, people listen.

Yesterday, Kross released a video on his YouTube channel titled "KILLER Kross: Chapter Zero." In the two and a half minute video, you can see him checking out clips from various wrestling promotions, including WWE, Ring of Honor, AEW and NJPW.

Killer Kross heads to FIGHTLAND

It's been officially announced by Major League Wrestling that Killer Kross will be making his debut for them on February 1st. Though not officially signed, he'll be performing as a free agent. Their event, MLW: FIGHTLAND, will be filmed at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as a special taping of MLW FUSION for beIN SPORTS.

It's yet to be revealed who Kross will be facing. All we've been told at this point is that the man is looking for a fight. There are quite a few performers there who fans would enjoy facing him as well. MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Tom Lawler, even Kross's old running mate in IMPACT Wrestling, Austin Aries, could be a great opponent for him.

Make sure to follow MLW over the next month to see what's in store for Kross and the roster at MLW: FIGHTLAND.