King Corbin heavily fined by WWE and barred from competing on SmackDown

Sripad News

King Corbin

WWE have announced that King Corbin has been fined and barred from competing on SmackDown tonight. They have revealed that the punishment is for his 'unprofessional conduct' last week when he poured a drink on a fan.

Corbin took a drink from a fan and poured it all over another member of the WWE Universe who was seated near the aisle. It happened moments before Roman Reigns made his way to the ring and delivered a Superman punch to the King of the Ring winner.

WWE's statement read:

Per WWE Management, due to unprofessional conduct displayed by WWE Superstar King Corbin last Friday night on #SmackDown, King Corbin has received a heavy fine and has been barred from competing on SmackDown this week.

Reigns went on to reveal that he was accepting Corbin's challenge for another match. The match is set to take place inside a steel cage at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month.

With Corbin not competing tonight, he is very likely to interfere in the tag-team match that Roman Reigns is a part of.

The former WWE champion will team up with a mystery partner on SmackDown tonight to take on The Miz and John Morrison.