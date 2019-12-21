King Corbin reveals origin of 'The End of Days' and WWE Hall Of Famer who threatened to steal it

King Corbin knows he has a special finisher.

King Corbin has one of the most protected finishers in WWE. Not a single Superstar has kicked out of 'The End of Days' and Corbin takes pride in that. I had a chance to chat with the King this week on my radio show and he's well aware he has something special in his arsenal.

I 100% do and you know I had a conversation with Taker about that. He really made the Tombstone something very special. Nobody kicked out of it for a long time and he held it very sacred. So that was something I took to heart and something I wanted to do with it. Because yeah nobody's ever kicked out of End of Days. When it lands it's over and people know that."

Corbin went on to say he hopes it's a long time before someone finally does get their shoulder up after he hits his finisher. He wants it to truly be a shocking moment when that person finally does kick out, and a moment that makes a top baby face.

Not only does Corbin know how strong 'The End of Days' is, but he knows it's one of the more unique finishers in the WWE. So how did he develop such a powerful move? Turns out it was a happy accident.

At NXT we have like a crash pad ring where you can go in and just try stuff in. I was just messing around with somebody and they jumped and I caught him and kind of hit it... just playing around. As soon as we landed I was like, 'Oh man... that was something cool.' When it happened, you immediately knew."

Corbin was so excited about the new move he recorded it and sent it to WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. When asked what he thought of Corbin's potential finisher, Gunn (jokingly) threatened to use it on The Shield at WrestleMania XXX. Gunn teased The King for weeks that he was going to steal the move. Corbin says that would have led to a fight between the two. You can hear my entire conversation with King Corbin below: