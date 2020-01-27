Kobe Bryant killed in tragic crash: WWE Superstars pay tribute to NBA great

Kobe Bryant, pictured at the FIBA World Cup 2019, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday

Sport and the world in general was rocked on Sunday night the news basketball great, Kobe Bryant, was killed in a helicopter crash.

The iconic figure, who enjoyed a 20-year career in the NBA with the LA Lakers, tragically passed away, aged 42, along with his daughter, Gianna, and three others when an aircraft they were in crashed.

The news triggered shockwaves across not just the sporting world, but the public as a whole, such was his impact during one of the greatest careers of all time.

WWE Superstars were among those taking to social media platforms to pay tribute to Bryant, just hours before the company’s landmark Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Houston on Sunday night.

Smackdown women’s champion, Bayley, Titus O’Neil and Matt Hardy were just a few of the stars who paid emotional respects to Bryant, who leaves behind him a record and career that is almost without peer.

Bayley dedicated her performance at the forthcoming Rumble to him:

Kobe Bryant was the reason I played basketball with so much love.



I’m so sorry to the entire Bryant family.



Tonight is for you. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 26, 2020

An emotional Mustafa Ali pleaded with his followers to "tell everyone" in their lives how they felt about them:

We always think we have so much time. The news about #KobeBryant is a sad reminder of how precious yet small our time here is. Condolences to his fans, friends and family.



Tell everyone in your life that you care for that you love them. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 26, 2020

Hardy, reeling from the news, said Bryant's passing was "terrible, tragic and shocking":

What terrible, tragic & shocking news about the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant. My thoughts & condolences go out to his family.



Rest In Peace, Kobe. — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 26, 2020

O'Neil rued that the world had "lost a legendary man, father, husband, son..."

The World of Sports and Entertainment Lost A Legendary Man, Father, Husband, Son, Businessman and Philanthropist. Words cannot Undo this tragedy🙏🏿

To the Family, Friends and Fans of Kobe Bryant Please know that He will ALWAYS BE WITH US!! — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 26, 2020

Everyone associated with Sportskeeda would like to join these WWE superstars and all of those around the world in passing their condolences to Kobe Bryant's loved ones in the wake of such truly tragic news.