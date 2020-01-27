Kobe Bryant killed in tragic crash: WWE Superstars pay tribute to NBA great
Sport and the world in general was rocked on Sunday night the news basketball great, Kobe Bryant, was killed in a helicopter crash.
The iconic figure, who enjoyed a 20-year career in the NBA with the LA Lakers, tragically passed away, aged 42, along with his daughter, Gianna, and three others when an aircraft they were in crashed.
The news triggered shockwaves across not just the sporting world, but the public as a whole, such was his impact during one of the greatest careers of all time.
WWE Superstars were among those taking to social media platforms to pay tribute to Bryant, just hours before the company’s landmark Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Houston on Sunday night.
Smackdown women’s champion, Bayley, Titus O’Neil and Matt Hardy were just a few of the stars who paid emotional respects to Bryant, who leaves behind him a record and career that is almost without peer.
Bayley dedicated her performance at the forthcoming Rumble to him:
An emotional Mustafa Ali pleaded with his followers to "tell everyone" in their lives how they felt about them:
Hardy, reeling from the news, said Bryant's passing was "terrible, tragic and shocking":
O'Neil rued that the world had "lost a legendary man, father, husband, son..."
Modified 27 Jan 2020, 03:59 IST