Kofi Kingston comments on winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and The New Day holding all the gold 

Kofi Kingston had an incredible 2019, to say the least. From winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania to reclaiming the SmackDown Tag Team Titles with Big E, Kingston did it all. However, The New Day member remembers how Mustafa Ali's sudden injury paved the way for his accelerated rise to the top of the mountain.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Kingston recalled his road to WrestleMania and how amazing it felt to win the WWE Title at the grandest stage of sports entertainment.

WrestleMania in and of itself was so crazy on so many levels, it was serendipitous for me. I wouldn’t have been in that match if Ali didn’t get hurt. My family was there, my kids being in the ring, my family being in the front row, it was an amazing situation.

One of the major highlights of this year was that all the members of The New Day held championship gold at one point. While Kofi Kingston dominated in singles action as the WWE Champion, Xavier Woods and Big E ran through the tag team division as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Kingston reminisced about the scene during the interview and went on to reveal that it was one of the goals of The New Day since they joined forces.

For me, Woods and E, we have always talked about having a world title reign with one of us in the group and the others holding tag team championships. We put it into the universe and then this is the year that it happens.

We were able to have that picture taken with me holding the world championship and Woods and E holding the tag championships. That was the goal that we set and that was the goal that we achieved.

