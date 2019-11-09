Kofi Kingston discusses his feud with Daniel Bryan; dealing with negative reactions

Arunava Ghoshal

Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan

WWE's United Kingdom tour kicked off this week with the live event in Brighton, England. To promote the upcoming events in the UK, Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by talkSPORT and they discussed his WWE Championship reign, Vince McMahon's reaction following his title loss to Brock Lesnar, his feud with Daniel Bryan, and several other topics.

Criticism from former WWE talents

Since joining The New Day, Kofi Kingston has been known as a fun-loving character. When he won the WWE Championship earlier this year, there was no change in his persona and for that, WWE Hall of Famers like Billy Graham and Jim Ross openly criticized him. However, his attitude never affected his in-ring skills and Kingston retained the WWE Championship over Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and others. There were also negative comments on how a Superstar of his stature got to be the titleholder.

In the interview, The New Day member was asked about these opinions and how he reacted to them.

The funny thing is, I don’t really care about anyone’s opinion, but everybody wants to have an opinion. It’s my job to go out.. and people talk about ‘Oh, he’s not big enough to be the champion’ – well, I’m the champ. So I am big enough to be the champ. I’m the one setting the mold of what a champion looks like and that’s always been the goal. So, it’s fine.

Feuding with Daniel Bryan

The former WWE Champion mentioned how his rivalry with Daniel Bryan brought back the memories of the time when Bryan was trying to fight off The Authority to fulfill his dream. According to Kingston, this nostalgia played a major part in his WrestleMania feud and led to more fans hating on Daniel Bryan.

A few years earlier, he was in the exact same position where the people are the ones who are driving this force and are demanding that Daniel Bryan be in the main event of WrestleMania and now here I am, a few years later in the exact same position where the people are driving that desire for me to be there and Daniel Bryan, ironically enough, is the one trying to stifle it. Now he’s calling me a B-plus player.

Kofi Kingston was all praises when talking about Daniel Bryan. He also named him as the perfect opponent for his first-ever WWE Championship feud.

He’s honestly one of the best on the planet and when it’s all said and done he’ll go down as being one of the greatest of all-time from so many different aspects. He can do it all in the ring, on the mic.. he can make you hate veganism, right?! Then the next week he makes you chant ‘YES!’ so he’s a guy that has a very special connection with the crowd and as far as him being my opponent, it couldn’t have been more perfect.

