Kofi Kingston drops big news on possible WWE retirement

Kofi Kingston.

Many WWE Superstars recently signed new contract extensions that will keep them in the company for the foreseeable future.

Kofi Kingston was one of the many talents that signed a fresh contract which would see him in the WWE for another five years.

The 38-year-old Superstar recently spoke to Newsweek and revealed that he may retire when his current contract expires.

The former WWE Champion admitted that he has thought about the idea of hanging up his boots, and it isn't just with regards to injuries or the physical downside of pro wrestling.

I've definitely thought about that. Five years is such a long time away, but you'd be a fool if you didn't plan ahead. It's really early to say, but at the end of this five years [it] might be the end of my career, not just from an injury or physical perspective, but just not being home. Being away from my kids is very difficult. We had to go an extra day last week and we had a live event and then media day in Minneapolis, and then we had TLC and then I came home Monday and then back on the road Tuesday. I'm doing the WWE holiday party in Stanford. And then I'll go back home and come back to New York early on Friday to do a whole bunch of interviews and the live taping.

Kingston wishes to spend more time with his family and he can get to do that only once he is free from WWE's hectic schedule.

The New Day Member said that while he was considering calling time on his career at the end of the 5-year deal, we may never know what happens a few years down the line. Kingston will complete 12 years on TV in January and he feels that there comes a time in life when you would have to take up the mantle of being a family man. For Kingston, he wants to be there helping his kids while they grow.

All of that just to say that it's a lot. And my kids are growing up, and there's a lot of days that we miss. I'm considering hanging them up at the end of this five-year period, but you just don't know. I don't know what's going to happen next week, but it has crossed my mind for sure. I've been doing this for a long time, over a decade. It'll be 12 years on television in January, which is crazy to think about, but that's the reality. You have to be thinking about those things as a family man and as a person in general. H/t Credit: Newsweek

The New Day are currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champions with Kofi and Big E appearing on TV in the absence of Xavier Woods, who is out nursing a long-term injury.

As Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue had reported earlier, WWE abandoned a very intriguing storyline for Kofi Kingston after Woods' injury.

Regarding Kingston's future, we believe that he's done enough to retire as a satisfied man, who will someday find his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

If 5 years are all that's left, then we should all cherish Kingston's career for as long as it lasts.