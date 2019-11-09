Kofi Kingston reveals how Vince McMahon reacted following his WWE Championship match with Brock Lesnar

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Nov 2019, 02:43 IST

Vince McMahon and Kofi Kingston

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Kofi Kingston reflected on feuding with Daniel Bryan, losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar, backstage reactions after that match on SmackDown, and a few other topics.

Vince McMahon's reaction

Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in less than nine seconds was a shock for the fans. Due to the impressive reign he had, the outcome of that match was hard to digest and since then, the WWE Universe has been curious to know what went on down backstage after Brock Lesnar won.

While talking about the incident with talkSPORT, Kofi Kingston revealed that he had words with the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, following the loss. Kingston also recalled McMahon's reactions after he had won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and how his reign was a special journey for both of them.

We definitely had some words. It was positive because it was very special for both of us. You saw the documentary when I came through gorilla after winning, he had tears in his eyes and we’re all hugging, myself, Woods and [Big] E. Because, it’s been a wild ride, man. Vince has been on the ride with us and he was actually one of the only people to support the New Day when we were first coming up. Granted, we didn’t want to be three preachers [laughs], but he was the one that actually gave us a chance to go out there and be a unit. So it’s been a journey and a journey for all of us.

What's next for Kofi Kingston?

Although Kingston is yet to receive a rematch for the WWE Championship, he has his sight set at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for the time being.

On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, he will join with New Day brother Big E to challenge The Revival for the titles and a chance to represent the Blue Brand as its Tag Team Championship at Survivor Series.

