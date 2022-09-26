"Literally everything." - Kofi Kingston shares a vital part of The New Day's development 

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston discussed the importance of WWE Live Events in developing The New Day.

Kingston has been a part of The New Day with Big E and Xavier Woods since 2014. The three men found great success as part of the group, with E and Kingston earning WWE Championship reigns and Woods winning King of the Ring. The group still continues to this day, despite Big E's career-threatening neck injury, and recently wrestled Maximum Male Models on SmackDown.

Kingston recently revealed a key factor in WWE's system that aided the development of the group. The former WWE Champion outlined the importance of WWE Live Events. In an interview with WrestleRant Radio, he said that everything starts at the Live Event level.

"Everything that we have done on TV started at a live event, whether it be on the road traveling in the car or just doing random stuff in the ring. Literally everything." he said (H/T Fightful)

He then elaborated on how this relates to The New Day.

"Being on the road and having these live events was integral to the chemistry and development of me, Woods, and E. We were very fortunate to be able to travel every single week and have matches with each other." he added

The New Day are also an 11-time WWE Tag Team Champions, holding the longest reign in company history.

What has Kofi Kingston been up to in WWE?

Kofi Kingston's most recent TV appearance came on SmackDown this past Friday, where The New Day took on Maximum Male Models.

However, the former WWE Champion also got in the ring at a WWE Live Event on September 24th. In the match, he and Xavier Woods teamed up with Braun Strowman to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

The New Day and Strowman were able to defeat The Usos and Sikoa in the six-man contest.

What did you think of Kofi Kingston's comments? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far