"Not gonna get bigger" - Wrestling veteran wants Roman Reigns to face 8-time WWE Champion over UFC legend 

WCW legend Konnan recently stated that he would prefer to see Roman Reigns lock horns with his cousin The Rock over Conor McGregor.

It's no secret that The Tribal Chief vs. Brahma Bull is one of the most hotly-anticipated matches not just in WWE but in the entire wrestling business. The long-standing rumor has been that the bout would headline WrestleMania 39, and if recent reports are to be believed, it's "100%" the plan for the California show.

However, plenty of fans want to see the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion also get into the ring with other dream opponents like Conor McGregor. On the recent episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan asked Konnan if the UFC legend could be an ideal opponent for Roman Reigns.

He confessed that he prefers Reigns facing Rock as it's a much bigger prospect and that McGregor should instead compete with Riddle or Cody Rhodes.

"You're not gonna get bigger than Rock and Reigns. McGregor vs. Riddle could be good. McGregor vs. Cody." (From 0:28 - 0:36)

Roman Reigns has a big challenge ahead at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

Though Reigns successfully got rid of Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2022, he has another significant challenge in the form of Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to challenge The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed Universal Championship at the upcoming Clash at the Castle show.

While many have predicted that McIntyre would end Reigns' record-breaking reign at the show, it's safe to say it wouldn't be an easy ride for him. With The Usos on his side, Roman Reigns has the numbers advantage heading into the match.

Moreover, Karrion Kross could also be lurking around, hoping to make his presence felt during the championship bout.

Do you see The Rock and The Tribal Chief headlining next year's edition of WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

