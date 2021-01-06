Kota Ibushi wants to "make his dream come true" by unifying his titles after Wrestle Kingdom 15

Following his emotional win at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2 over Jay White, Kota Ibushi has now become a "God" in his own words. The new IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion has defeated Tetsuya Naito and "Switchblade" on back-to-back days in two epics.

Going 31 minutes and 48 minutes respectively in match time, they have to be considered some of the greatest two-day performances in NJPW and wrestling history.

In his post-match interview, Kota Ibushi expressed his desire to spread pro-wrestling and make it bigger than any sport. He also requested to unify the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.

"The Intercontinental Championship is the greatest belt there is. The Heavyweight Championship is the strongest belt there is. I want the unified titles to be both the strongest and the greatest. I want to make my ultimate dreams come true by unifying the titles."

When asked about his next defense by the media, Kota Ibushi said that he was willing to defend both titles if they aren't unified by then, or just one of them if that is the case. It should be interesting to see what is next for the top titles in NJPW.

SANADA challenges Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles

SANADA confronted the emotionally drained Kota Ibushi following his flawless Tokyo Dome main event win. In vintage SANADA fashion, the cool, calm, and collected Cold Skull said he wanted to challenge the next title defense respectfully. Ibushi agreed to set up his next challenge.

Coming off a huge win over EVIL at Wrestle Kingdom 15 himself, the Los Ingobernables de Japon member will look to avenge his loss to Kota Ibushi back in the G1 Climax 30 Finals. This should be a superb contest that will feature two men who have showed a great amount of chemistry in their previous meetings.

This match will most likely take place on the NJPW New Beginning tour. Fans should find out more following tomorrow's New Year Dash show. We will keep you up to date here on Sportskeeda Wrestling after the event.