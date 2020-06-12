Kris Statlander reveals how AEW is in comparison to 'scary' WWE atmosphere

Kris Statlander used to work as an extra in WWE before she joined AEW.

She noted the biggest difference in the work environment of the two promotions.

Kris Statlander was once very close to signing with WWE

AEW Star Kris Statlander recently appeared on the AEW Restricted alongside Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. During their conversation, Statlander revealed the biggest difference that she noticed between the work atmosphere in WWE and in AEW.

Before joining AEW, Statlander used to work as an extra on WWE and defined that time as scary and intimidating -- something that she didn't feel when she started working for AEW. Instead, she felt that she was in a relaxed place after switching to AEW.

"It was weird because I was so used to like the big scary, doing extra work for WWE, and AEW wasn't like that at all. And I was just like, oh, I feel like this is a place that's like super relaxed. I guess I was nervous like you always get nervous going into a new setting, but it wasn't like as intimidating because there are so many people that I knew at AEW from the independents and people that I've worked with before."

Kris Statlander also talked about the difference in training and said,

"And going to the training, it training. I mean, like I said, the training that I'm used to at Create-A-Pro was a lot different because there's like no girls involved. Not that it's not intense and like informative of what we do with Dustin but it was just kind of like I didn't know what to expect. So I just went in there with an open mind, ample bodied to be thrown around type thing, just go with the flow type thing."

How Kris Statlander signed for AEW

In the same episode, Kris Statlander revealed she was very close to signing with WWE but one of her controversial tweet from the past affected the deal. As a result of a background check, her plausible singing WWE did not go through.

However, while WWE were still reviewing her profile, AEW called her for a 'dark match'. She managed to impress the talent scouts, and it led to an official signing soon after that match. Kris Statlander also felt that this work schedule was better for her and decided to start a new journey with AEW.