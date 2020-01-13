Kris Statlander reveals why she signed with AEW over WWE

Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander was a guest on Catching Up With Alicia Atout to discuss her career and her goals in professional wrestling. She was actually offered a WWE Contract but chose to sign with AEW and she has enjoyed the opportunities that have given her so far.

Kris Statlander actually broke character at a Create-A-Pro wrestling show where she said farewell to the company and that wrestling saved her life. During her interview with Alicia Atout, Statlander doesn't know exactly why she chose AEW over WWE as it was never a dream for her to get signed. She explained: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"You know, there were a lot of thoughts that were going through my mind because it was like WWE was interested in me, which put a lot of stress on me. I didn't know what I was going to do. I didn't know what was the right choice. You'd think it's a dream come true for anybody to be offered a contract, but for me, getting signed was never a legit goal of mine in wrestling. I was like, am I going to be happy? Is this something I want to do? I was very nervous and stressed about it, but I am thoroughly enjoying all my time that I've been with AEW and all the opportunities that they've given me so far. I have no regrets about it."

From the looks of it, Statlander seems content with her decision to sign with AEW. The company has already pushed into the main event spot and she is currently in a feud with the Nightmare Collective. It'll be interesting how things shape up for her going forward.

Statlander will be teaming up with Shida to take on Awesome Kong and Mel at AEW Bash at the Beach.