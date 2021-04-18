"The guy's f****** crazy" - Kurt Angle picks surprising dream WrestleMania opponents

Kurt Angle has revealed his top five dream WrestleMania opponents, with a few surprising names making his list.

In the first-ever Ask Kurt Anything segment on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist was asked to choose five names from the history of wrestling he would have loved to have faced on The Grandest Stage of them All.

His first two choices, Bret Hart and his brother Owen Hart, weren't unexpected, given they were both technical masters in the ring. However, Angle would add Andre the Giant, The Iron Sheik, and Bob Backlund to round out his top five in a surprising twist.

Kurt Angle said he would have loved to have faced Andre because of his size, while The Iron Sheik made his list simply for the "entertainment" aspect of it. Backlund, on the other hand, was chosen because of his amateur wrestling background.

Here's what Kurt Angle had to say about his dream WrestleMania opponents:

"In the past, I would say Bret Hart, Owen Hart. I would have loved to have wrestled Andre the Giant. Yes, I know there wouldn’t have been much offense from my aspect, from my part, but I know he would have been throwing me around like a rag doll! It would have been a lot of fun to wrestle Andre, that’s for sure. Why would you want to wrestle Andre? Why not? He’s seven feet tall, five hundred pounds. He’s a beast! I would say Iron Sheik, just for the pure entertainment of it. The guy’s freaking crazy! I absolutely love him. And, you know what? This is a hard one, but you’re going to understand why. I would say Bob Backlund. Because he was a former amateur wrestler, national champion. I think we would have had a really solid match."

Kurt Angle highlights Bret Hart as his most desired WrestleMania opponent

Bret Hart is a WWE legend (Credit: WWE)

Bret Hart vs. Kurt Angle has long been considered the ultimate technical dream match by many WWE fans and it seems the sentiment is shared by the Olympian himself.

When Hart's name was singled out by host Conrad Thompson, Angle replied:

"That’s the one I think about every day. I wish it would have occurred."

What other names did you expect to see on Kurt Angle's list? Let us know in the comments.