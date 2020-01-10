Kurt Angle regrets not having a match with former WWE Intercontinental Champion

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

The Undertaker and Ken Shamrock

As many witnessed last year, Kurt Angle ended his career by losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. While Angle had several great matches throughout his career, most wrestling fans felt that there was one dream match that could have happened but never came to fruition. The man who Angle never faced was Ken Shamrock.

Before Angle arrived in the WWE, Shamrock was probably the most technically accomplished wrestler, thanks to his UFC background. While he had several great matches in WWE, Shamrock also wished that he had a match with Angle.

Angle during his interview with Chris Van Vliet expressed similar regrets that it never happened. Angle said that when he was training to debut in WWE, he watched Shamrock's matches. He explained:

"He was the guy I was trying to portray. I actually did. I took his Ankle Lock. He was the first one to use the Ankle Lock. But I always pictured myself wrestling him. Main eventing at some PPV and unfortunately, he left and started fighting again. We were never able to make it happen."

You can watch the segment at 37:37

It's a shame that this match never happened. It's revealing that Angle molded his character on Shamrock and essentially, did become a version of him. These two going up against each other would have sold out any arena, but sadly, WWE fans never saw it.