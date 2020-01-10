Kurt Angle reveals his famous cowboy hat segment in WWE was unscripted

His funniest moment

While wrestling fans remember Kurt Angle for his in-ring abilities, his actions outside the ring was also memorable. Initially, when he entered WWE, his character was that of a 'Goody Two Shoes' which bordered on arrogance and it attracted great heat from wrestling fans.

Most times, Angle was placed in situations where he was the butt of the joke and his comic timing was impeccable. Perhaps, his funniest came when he was paired with Stone Cold Steve Austin. This came after The Rattlesnake had turned heel and was in cahoots with Vince McMahon.

Angle was placed in the group as an annoying sidekick who would infuriate Austin. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Angle revealed that segment was mostly unscripted. He also said that the tiny cowboy hat was Austin's idea and that he bought it in an airport. He said:

"The crazy thing, most of those segments...there was no verbiage written. It was an idea that Vince came up with or Steve Austin and they just said, let's just go with this. Say your verbiage, say what you want to say and at the end, don't laugh. Whatever you do, don't laugh."

You can watch the segment at 44:20

Angle said that they had such good chemistry that they would all laugh after the segment was over. In an age where WWE is heavily scripted, it's really telling that some of the best and/or funniest moments in WWE were mostly unscripted.