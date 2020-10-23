Kurt Angle reveals the most important match of his career

Popular MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently took to Twitter and reminisced about when he attended the WWE No Mercy PPV in 2000, which had Kurt Angle win his first WWE Championship from The Rock.

The Great One responded to Ariel Helwani's tweet by sharing his memories of the match and how he was honored to put over Kurt Angle at No Mercy.

Love this match! It was a brilliant build up and promotion. Honored to "do the honors" for Kurt. He's one of the good guys AND one of the greatest athletes of all time. Rare combo. Didn't know your wrestling roots go this far back, Ariel. We gotta talk 😉👊🏾

Love this match! It was a brilliant build up and promotion. Honored to “do the honors” for Kurt. He’s one of the good guys AND one of the greatest athletes of all time. Rare combo. Didn’t know your wrestling roots go this far back, Ariel. We gotta talk 😉👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2020

Kurt Angle reacts to his first WWE title win

Kurt Angle reacted to Helwani's tweet and called his title showdown against The Rock as the most important match of his career. It was undoubtedly an iconic moment for the Olympic gold medalist as he won his first world title in the company. Kurt Angle also put over The Rock and said that he holds the Hollywood megastar in high regard.

This was the most important match of my career. I won my 1st wwe world title against one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, not to mention most popular celebrity I know. @TheRock helped me so much very early in my career. I will always hold him in high regard.

Advertisement

This was the most important match of my career. I won my 1st wwe world title against one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, not to mention most popular celebrity I know. @TheRock helped me so much very early in my career. I will always hold him in high regard. https://t.co/t9Ars1Uw8e — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 23, 2020

Kurt Angle has been on a hiatus from pro wrestling ever since being released from the WWE in April. The multiple-time World Champion has appeared on WWE TV occasionally since being ousted from the company as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. As things stand, there are no updates on whether the company intends on re-hiring the legendary Superstar.

The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed that he turned down WWE's offer to manage Matt Riddle as he wanted to focus on his personal projects.

As for The Rock, the 'Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment' has been in the news lately due to the countless teasers regarding a potential dream match against Roman Reigns.

Speculation is rife that the WWE could be planning a massive clash between the Samoan cousins for WrestleMania 37.