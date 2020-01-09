Kurt Angle reveals original choice for the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion

Most WWE fans would remember that Chris Jericho was the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion. He attained the title when he beat Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock to win both the WCW Championship and the WWE Championship.

But in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle has now revealed that he was supposed to be the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion. It was only because the plans were changed at the last minute that Jericho was given the nod instead.

Angle said:

"5 days before, Vince gave me a call and said, 'I really want to give the title to Jericho, I think he would really benefit from this. I agreed with it. I said, Vince if anyone needs this and could run with it, it would be Chris Jericho. I was very honored that Vince had enough respect for me to tell me instead of not telling me. He wanted to get my feelings on it and I agreed with him."

Angle believed that the move would benefit Jericho and put him right in the main event. He also said that Jericho was always an important part of the company and could make anyone look good.

Angle believes that the title win took Jericho's career to another level. He also said that he has lot of respect for him today, looking at the things he can do now.

It goes without saying that Le Champion would be delighted to hear such kind words from the American Hero.