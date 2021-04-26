Kurt Angle comments on why WWE released Daniel Puder

Kurt Angle recently commented on why Daniel Puder was let go by WWE in 2005.

Daniel Puder was part of season four of WWE's Tough Enough in 2004 and is probably most famous for his infamous incident with Kurt Angle.

During an unscripted segment on WWE SmackDown in 2004, Puder and the other Tough Enough contestants were ringside as Kurt Angle beat contestant Chris Narwocki in a shoot match. Puder then answered Angle's challenge for the rest of the contestants and famously locked a Kimura Lock on the Olympian.

Angle may have been forced to tap out had it not been for the quick thinking of referee Jimmy Korderas, who gave Puder the three-count, claiming his shoulders were down.

In a recent interview with The Hannibal TV, Kurt Angle spoke about Daniel Puder's short WWE run and also explained why Puder left the company in 2005. Angle said that it had to do with Puder being offered a new contract for a lot less money:

"The company felt that he wasn't picking up on the technique as quickly as they wanted him to so they decided to let him go. I think he lasted for a good six or eight months but his contract was coming up again and they didn't want to renew the contract for $250,000 guarantee. They wanted to drop it to $75,000 and he said no. So I think they wanted to train him for another year or so and I think Daniel just decided not to because the money dropped dramatically." Said Angle.

Daniel Puder's time in pro wrestling after WWE

After his release from WWE in 2005 Puder only had two short runs in pro wrestling, the first being in Ring of Honor. Making his debut at the ROH Rising Above PPV in December 2007, Puder attacked Claudio Castagnoli - aka Cesaro. He then helped Larry Sweeney beat Castagnoli a few days later at Final Battle 2007. Puder was released after a couple more appearances due to budget cuts.

Daniel Puder also had a short run in NJPW in 2010. He took part in the G1 Tag League alongside another current WWE star, Shinsuke Nakamura. However, the duo finished fourth in their block and didn't advance to the semis.

