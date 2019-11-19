Kurt Angle reveals WWE storyline that he didn't like being a part of

Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle occasionally does Q&As on his official Facebook page. In his latest Q&A session, Angle revealed that the 2005 storyline with Booker T and Sharmell was something that he didn't like to do.

Back in 2005, Kurt Angle got into a feud with Booker T. The angle took a weird turn as Booker's wife Sharmell got involved in the mix, and was being stalked by the Olympic gold medalist on the Blue brand. The feud ended when Booker T defeated Angle on the June 9 episode of SmackDown.

When a fan asked Angle whether he had ever rejected a storyline, here's what he responded with:

I never turned down a storyline. The one that I didn’t really like was with Booker T and Sharmell, when I was stalking Sharmell. A bit weird for me. Have tons of respect for Book and Sharmell. It was tough to do.

