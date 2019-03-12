Opinion: Kurt Angle's opponent in his final match should be The Undertaker

Last night on Raw, Kurt Angle announced that he would be wrestling his final match at WrestleMania 35. His opponent hasn't been revealed yet, but many have speculated that it will be John Cena. To be honest, Cena squaring off against Angle in the latter's final professional wrestling match makes the most sense.

After all, The Leader of Cenation made his WWE debut against the Olympic Gold Medalist in 2002. However, with all the U.S. title drama going on between Samoa Joe and R-Truth (who has been mimicking John Cena), it's almost certain that Cena would end up facing Joe.

Kurt Angle faced John Cena in the latter's main roster debut match

Quite frankly, the WWE Universe would prefer a Cena/Joe match, which has been in the making for nearly 20 years now. Kurt Angle could end up facing anyone on the Raw roster and nobody will complain.

In a perfect world, Kurt Angle would face someone who is on the active roster, and give him the rub on his way out. However, this is WWE we are talking about and most likely, the opponent will be someone who shares a rich history with Angle. So, the ideal choice in this scenario will be none other than The Undertaker.

The Undertaker and Kurt Angle were a prominent part of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras. They teamed up on multiple occasions and feuded a number of times too. Although the match quality will not be half as good as it used to be while both were in their primes, a 10-15 minutes match will be decent enough.

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker share a rich history inside the squared circle

In short, it will be a match which will take the WWE Universe on a nostalgic ride. One of the best technical wrestlers ending his career gracefully and on his terms, against one of the longest tenured Superstars. It will be a match worth seeing, not for the quality necessarily, but for old times' sake.

