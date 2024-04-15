LA Knight and 4 other WWE Superstars who can realistically dethrone Logan Paul as the United States Champion

The reigning WWE United States Champion Logan Paul defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a monumental title defense at WrestleMania 40. He has grown comfortable in the business, etching an unforgettable run with his gold.

Fans have come to appreciate his work as a top heel on SmackDown, which has added to his United States Championship reign. He needs an equally interesting babyface to challenge him for the title in a few weeks at Backlash 2024.

Here, we look at a list of potential WWE Superstars who could be the next challenger for Logan Paul and dethrone him as the United States Champion.

#1 LA Knight wins his first major WWE championship

LA Knight's meteoric rise to the top of the mountain is a story to behold. He is fresh off a win against AJ Styled at WrestleMania 40, which was widely considered one of the best matches on the show despite no title involved. Knight would elevate his game to a whole different level if he pursued the championship that rests on Logan Paul's shoulders.

The reigning champion is an interesting heel who knows how to get under people's skin. He would meet his match with an opponent who could hurt him both inside the ring and on the microphone. With the crowd rallying behind LA Knight, the latter could be the one to end Logan Paul's championship reign and win his first significant title in the Triple H-led promotion.

#2 Sheamus returns to WWE with a mission

WWE played a promotional video dedicated to Sheamus on the RAW after WrestleMania, signaling The Celtic Warrior's much-awaited return. He suffered a shoulder injury in August last year and has been away from television for over eight months. Following his comeback, he is widely believed to go after the Intercontinental Championship, as it is the only title that has eluded him in WWE.

However, the creative team could pull off a major swerve by having him go after Logan Paul on SmackDown. Fans will be thrilled to welcome the former world champion back into the mix against a controversial titleholder. He would also be one of the most unexpected threats to Paul, who may not overcome a grueling physical battle against Sheamus in the United States Championship match.

#3 Bron Breakker makes a statement

There is no denying that Bron Breakker is one of the hottest names in an illustrious list of future world champions. He recently signed with SmackDown following a memorable run on NXT and defeated Cameron Grimes on the latest edition of the blue show. If he stays on SmackDown following this year's Draft, he could realistically make a statement by challenging for the United States Championship.

Breakker has the WWE Universe's attention, and fans are excited to see him forge his path on the main roster. It would be a bold move to pursue a title immediately upon his arrival. However, if Bron Breakker dethrones Logan Paul for the United States Championship, it could begin an iconic run on the blue brand.

#4 Ricochet gets his revenge on Logan Paul

Ricochet and Logan Paul are no strangers, and that's due to their many altercations in the past. They were previously involved in a feud that ended with Paul emerging victorious following a personal battle. But things would take an exciting turn if Ricochet got his revenge, this time with a title on the line. Unfortunately, the high-flying superstar has been forced to the sidelines too many times and desperately needs redemption.

The creative team is evidently trying to push The Human Highlight Reel, and chasing the United States Championship may be the best way to get the job done. Not to mention, Paul has not held back from taking shots at Samantha Irvin to irk Ricochet for a long time, and it could all culminate in a memorable feud.

#5 Randy Orton humbles Logan Paul in WWE

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens challenged Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40, where the champion retained his gold. Interestingly, Paul pinned KO to seal his victory when the latter was dealing with the repercussions of a devastating RKO. Paul quickly removed Orton from the ring and capitalized on the move, much to the legend's dismay.

It would be naive to assume that Randy Orton will let Paul enjoy his title reign in peace following this result. He had also sabotaged Orton's shot at the world championship in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this year. The champion may be arrogant about his memorable title reign, but he must look out for a vengeful Viper on the hunt.

