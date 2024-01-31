LA Knight to defeat legendary former WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber 2024? Exploring the possibility

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is the company's next international Premium Live Event and will emanate live on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. As of this writing, the sports entertainment giant is yet to announce any matches for the event. However, recent developments have led to many fans believing that LA Knight could face AJ Styles at the mega PLE.

Both The Megastar and The Phenomenal One were part of the Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024. Despite their valiant efforts, the conclusion of the title bout resulted in Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Apart from just competing in the same match, the heat between Knight and Styles has been seen since the former WWE Champion made his return on the December 15, 2023 episode of SmackDown. Styles mentioned that Knight taking his spot in his absence was the motive behind his attack on The Megastar.

Expand Tweet

Now that the two stars are seemingly out of title contention, a singles showdown between these two is highly likely, with Elimination Chamber 2024 being the ideal location.

Additionally, if the match comes to fruition at Elimination Chamber this year, then The Megastar will likely be the favorite. This was evident from the four-way match at the Royal Rumble, where Styles took the pin as the company seemingly protected The Megastar.

A victory against the former WWE Champion would surely help LA Knight get a huge boost on the Road to WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to witness what happens on the fallout episode of SmackDown and whether Knight and Styles will once again come face to face with each other.

WWE planning a major Chamber match for Elimination Chamber 2024

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk made an earth-shaking announcement by disclosing that he will be missing this WrestleMania 40 due to the injury he received at Saturday's PLE. This news comes as unfortunate for many fans, especially those who were expecting a match between the Best in the World and Seth Rollins at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, according to recent reports, the Stamford-based Promotion is planning an Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming Premium Live Event with the winner challenging the Visionary at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

If the reports come true then it seems like an indication that the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match winner will be choosing Roman Reigns for the Shows of the Shows.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here