Potential spoiler on several huge names set for WWE Elimination Chamber match - reports

Several big names are rumored to compete in a major match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 next month.

The premium live event will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia. WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will go down at the Opus Stadium and is expected to draw a massive crowd. Royal Rumble 2024 took place this past Saturday night, and the road to WrestleMania 40 got much more difficult for several superstars.

Cody Rhodes emerged victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night for the second year in a row. The American Nightmare will now attempt to finish his story against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in April. Rhodes eliminated CM Punk to win the Men's Royal Rumble, and now the 45-year-old star is rumored to be a part of a huge match next month.

A wrestling fan guessed that CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn will be a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month. Insider BWE responded on his private X account and said that the fan was "on point." Sami Zayn returned from his hiatus as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble but did not last long and was eliminated by Drew McIntyre.

Expand Tweet

WWE star Otis names his favorite Royal Rumble moment

Former Money in the Bank winner Otis revealed his favorite Royal Rumble moment of all time ahead of the premium live event this past Saturday night in Florida.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the Alpha Academy member was asked to name his favorite Royal Rumble moment in history. Otis stated that 1999 was his favorite Royal Rumble event, and it is also his favorite premium live event of all time. Vince McMahon emerged victorious at the event but resigned from the company this past Friday night due to another lawsuit filed against him:

"Mine, my definitely is gonna be , my favorite pay-per-view of all time when I was renting is Royal Rumble '99: No chance in Hell. Just like the match with Mankind and Rock, the 'I Quit' match. I think I was like five years old when I rented that, my mom did not care what I watched. And obviously the Royal Rumble, where like Vince never gets caught by Austin... There was a lot of emotion in that pay-per-view as well for me." [1:58 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

CM Punk has never headlined a WWE WrestleMania throughout his career as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see if the veteran emerges victorious at Elimination Chamber and goes on to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Who would you like to see win the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here