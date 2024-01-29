WWE Superstar Otis names his favorite Royal Rumble moment (Exclusive)

According to Otis, a particular WWE Royal Rumble featuring Vince McMahon as a participant is his favorite Premium Live Event of all time.

Otis is currently one of the biggest superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. His larger frame can be quite deceiving, as he is astonishingly agile inside the squared circle. The 32-year-old star has been known to dish out some incredible damage for his opponents, be it names like Dolph Ziggler or even Bronson Reed.

Ahead of this year's Royal Rumble, Otis spoke about his favorite edition of the PLE in a conversation with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae. He recalled the 1999 Royal Rumble as his most-liked event of all time.

"Mine, my definitely is gonna be , my favorite pay-per-view of all time when I was renting is Royal Rumble '99: No chance in Hell. Just like the match with Mankind and Rock, the 'I Quit' match. I think I was like five years old when I rented that, my mom did not care what I watched. And obviously the Royal Rumble, where like Vince never gets caught by Austin... There was a lot of emotion in that pay-per-view as well for me." [1:58 onwards]

Check out the full video below:

Otis was eager to bring back a former WWE Superstar to the company at Royal Rumble

The Alpha Academy member is quite fond of certain names that used to be a part of the company and would apparently like to see them back.

In a conversation with Steve Fall before this year's Royal Rumble, Otis talked about the possibility of seeing Mandy Rose back on the roster.

"Oh, baby. That would be interesting. I don't know. What if they were in the same ring at the same time? Maxxine [Dupri] and Mandy. Oh, no. I love my blondes. We'll go with Mandy. Let's go put the M in there." (From 3:10 to 3:50)

While Mandy Rose has not returned yet, it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old star will get his wish someday in the future.

