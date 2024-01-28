Popular star wants to see Mandy Rose return after over a year at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Mandy Rose's final WWE run dominated the women's division on the developmental brand for over 400 days. Recently, former RAW Tag Team Champion Otis revealed that he wants The Golden Goddess to return to the promotion as a surprise entrant in tonight's Royal Rumble.

In 2022, Mandy Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez before being abruptly released from WWE. The Golden Goddess has not competed for any other promotion since her release, and fans want her to return to the squared circle.

Speaking to Steve Fall, Alpha Academy's Otis was asked who he would like to see return at Royal Rumble 2024. The interviewer suggested Mandy Rose's name, and Otis agreed on it.

"Oh, baby. That would be interesting. I don't know. What if they were in the same ring at the same time? Maxxine [Dupri] and Mandy. Oh, no. I love my blondes. We'll go with Mandy. Let's go put the M in there." (From 3:10 to 3:50)

Rose and Otis were an on-screen couple in the promotion during the Pandemic Era.

Mandy Rose on if she would ever return to WWE

Mandy Rose's run as the NXT Women's Champion was abruptly cut off when she lost the title and immediately got released from WWE. It's been over a year since then, and fans are wondering where Rose might appear next in the coming months.

Speaking on Power Alphas, Rose addressed whether she would ever return to WWE or wrestling in general and detailed some of her plans for the coming months.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be back in WWE. I don’t know what the future holds. However, I’m enjoying my life a lot right now, and we’re getting married soon. We got a lot of big plans, a lot of trips, lot of exciting things in the works. So yeah, that’s your answer... You never shut doors. I will say, if I was to ever come back, it would be for my fans, for you guys. Because I know you guys miss me, and I miss you guys too,"

Rose was the leader of Toxic Attraction on the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see which superstar will return to make a cameo appearance at tonight's event in Florida.

Do you want to see Many Rose back in the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

