Mandy Rose finally answers if she'll return to WWE amid ongoing rumors

Mandy Rose recently addressed whether a WWE return is on the cards for her.

The God's Greatest Creation vanished from the pro wrestling scene shortly after her controversial departure from the Stamford-based promotion in late 2022. Since then, she has found her footing in third-party ventures and has previously asserted that she hasn't got the itch to wrestle again.

However, rumor has it that WWE would be open to bringing back The Golden Goddess if the opportunity allows.

Speaking on the latest episode of Power Alphas Podcast, Mandy Rose said she's unsure about ever returning to the global juggernaut. However, the former NXT Women's Champion isn't completely closing the door on her comeback since she knows that the fans miss her in the ring:

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be back in WWE. I don’t know what the future holds. However, I’m enjoying my life a lot right now, and we’re getting married soon. We got a lot of big plans, a lot of trips, lot of exciting things in the works. So yeah, that’s your answer... You never shut doors. I will say, if I was to ever come back, it would be for my fans, for you guys. Because I know you guys miss me, and I miss you guys too," Rose said.

Mandy Rose is open to joining AEW

Mandy Rose is keeping all the doors open in case she decides to step back inside the squared circle for one more run.

During a Q&A on Instagram, the 33-year-old star was asked by a fan whether she'd be open to joining AEW or TNA. Here's what she said:

"I don't know. But, you know, if the right phone call comes around, maybe."

With Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if WWE will bring her in as a surprise entrant in the 30-women's namesake match.

