Mandy Rose provides a very surprising update on her wrestling future

It has been close to a year since Mandy Rose was released by WWE, almost immediately after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. She recently provided a rather surprising update on her wrestling future.

As you may know, Mandy Rose's release from WWE had nothing to do with her backstage behavior but more of the adult-oriented content she was posting on a premium fan subscription site. It proved to be a lucrative source of income for her, and she has now moved on to another premium fan subscription site, which is a considerably bigger platform.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mandy Rose revealed that she does not miss wrestling as much as she thought. She admitted that there are aspects of it she misses, but she does not have the itch to go out there right now.

"I'm actually a little surprised. I thought that I would get [the itch]... coming up on almost a year. But I really haven't," Rose said. But I do miss certain things — don't get me wrong. I miss the camaraderie. I miss my friends over there. I speak to them a lot. I miss that adrenaline rush, of course, but the itch to get out there and wrestle right now? I don't have it right now, I have to be honest." [H/T WrestlingInc]

What will it take to get Mandy Rose back in the ring?

Without the itch to wrestle and a steady stream of income coming into Mandy Rose's account without needing to take bumps and be on the road, it is a bit understandable why she is taking her time to get back in the ring.

But that does not mean that she won't ever do it again. It is more about waiting for the right time.

When she was recently asked in an Instagram Q&A session about what it will take for her to join a promotion like AEW or TNA Wrestling, Rose had a simple answer:

"I don't know. But, you know, if the right phone call comes around, maybe," Rose said.

By all accounts, she seems to be making a strategic decision while not risking her body the way that wrestling would make her. However, she also might be aware that the premium fan subscription site money may not be a consistent stream of income forever, and if that day comes, she will likely already have at least one or two more income streams flowing in.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose get back in the wrestling ring soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

