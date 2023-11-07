"If the right phone call comes around" - Former top WWE star open to joining AEW in 2024

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is seemingly open to joining AEW or TNA.

God's Greatest Creation spent seven years in the Stamford-based company, where she held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. However, she was released from her contract in December 2022 allegedly due to content she posted on her exclusive website. The 33-year-old has since stepped away from in-ring competition.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked Rose if she would join AEW or TNA in 2024. The former NXT Women's Champion refused to close the door on the possibility.

"I don't know. But, you know, if the right phone call comes around, maybe."

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose might have already retired from wrestling nearly a year after release. Check out the details here.

Several female ex-WWE stars joined AEW

Over the past few years, several female superstars have joined Tony Khan's promotion after leaving the Stamford-based company. One of the most shining stars in AEW today is former NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm.

Current WWE Superstar Tegan Nox recently praised Storm for her "Timeless" persona in an interview with Wilde On.

"Killing it. We talk every now and then, I don't get to see her as much because we both have crazy schedules. We check on each other every so often. She's doing good. It's so good. It's very her as well. She's the best. 'Chin up, t*ts out,' that's the most Toni thing she could possibly say. (...) I messaged her straight after and was like, 'That is you. That's the Toni I've known for 12 years.' She's just being herself. 'Oh God, how far is this going to go? I know you, and you're going to push the ball as far as you can.' I just love that she is throwing shoes at people. It's great. I love her so much." [H/T: Fightful]

Tony Schiavone commented on Toni Storm's rear end being in his face. Check out the details here.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here