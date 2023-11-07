Former top WWE Superstar might have already retired from wrestling nearly a year after release

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose disclosed that she is unsure if she would return to the ring after her WWE release.

Rose joined the Stamford-based company in 2015 after participating in Tough Enough. She spent nearly seven years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The 33-year-old held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days before getting released from her contract last December.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Rose addressed whether she intends to return to the ring. The former NXT Women's Champion revealed that she might never do.

"So, I'm grateful that you guys miss me in the ring, obviously. And it's been a minute. It's actually gonna be a year soon. I don't know when I'll be returning to the ring. I'm not really sure if I'll be returning to the ring. I'm not really sure if I'm not gonna be returning to the ring. It's really up in the air. I know it's not the best answer but it's really all I can say right now," she said.

Mandy Rose's WWE release affected her love life

In December 2022, the Stamford-based company let Mandy Rose go due to the content she posted on her exclusive website. Speaking on the Power Alphas podcast, Rose's fiancé, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli, disclosed that WWE's decision positively affected their love life.

Sabbatelli claimed getting released from WWE was the "best thing that happened" to his fiancée.

"That was the best thing that happened to you [Mandy], your career, and our relationship. Let me tell you why. Think about it. You didn't have to travel on the weekends. We spent a lot more time together. Our relationship grew to heights that I didn't even know was there. Your character, your career, and then your financial career took off from an event that you could have very easily said it was negative and you could had a negative attitude," he said.

