WWE reportedly open to re-signing released superstar

According to recent reports, WWE is open to re-resigning a superstar released in December last year.

The name in question is Mandy Rose. The 33-year-old shockingly lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxxane Perez, ending her 413-day reign as champion in December 2022. Soon after, Mandy was released from her contract, and it was later revealed that the decision was taken because her NSFW premium content paywall broke a clause in her contract.

According to recent reports from Fight Fans, WWE is certainly open to re-signing Mandy Rose. It was noted that there have been no talks as of now, but the Stamford-based company is no longer against re-hiring the former leader of Toxic Attraction.

"As of today, no movement between WWE and Mandy Rose on a potential return. However I’m told it’s something WWE would certainly come to the table to talk about. They are not against it if it suits both parties," Fight Fans reports.

Expand Tweet

Mandy Rose shares an emotional message one year after her WWE release

December 14 marked one year of Mandy Rose's release from the company. Despite leaving the company, she is still one of the favorites among wrestling fans.

The former NXT Women's Champion took to Twitter to share an emotional video with her followers one year after her release. She thanked the fans for supporting her even after her departure from the company:

"I just wanna send my regards to everyone out there that has been showing their support, still to this day after it's been exactly a year to date of my WWE release. I just wanna say I'm really blessed to have all of you guys out here supporting me, still talking about me. I really appreciate it, honestly, from the bottom of my heart," said Mandy Rose.

She further stated:

"I am so grateful and so blessed, and I had some really tragic experiences the last couple of years. Through these highs and lows, you guys have stood by me and supported me. I just want you guys to know I see you, I see your tweets, I see your comments. I'm so grateful for every single one of you."

Expand Tweet

The one thing we learned from CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames is that nothing can ever be ruled out. It will be interesting to see if Mandy and the Stamford-based wrestling promotion can come to an agreement in the future or not.

Do you think Mandy Rose will ever make a return to the company? Sound off in the comments below.