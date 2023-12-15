Mandy Rose sends a tearful message one year after her WWE release; addresses potential return 

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has sent a heartfelt message to her fans exactly one year following her release from the company. She was visibly emotional, thanking everyone for their support over the past year.

Rose's WWE release came as a major shock across the wrestling world, as she had become a big star. She held the NXT Women's Championship for over a year and dropped it to Roxanne Perez on December 13, 2022, only to be released the following day due to her FanTime content.

Recording the message in her car, Mandy Rose spoke about the love she's received. The former WWE Superstar even addressed a possible return, stating she doesn't know if it will happen.

Check out a portion of the message:

"I just wanna send my regards to everyone out there that has been showing their support, still to this day after it's been exactly a year to date of my WWE release. I just wanna say I'm really blessed to have all of you guys out here supporting me, still talking about me. I really appreciate it, honestly, from the bottom of my heart," said Mandy Rose. (0:02-0:23)

"I am so grateful and so blessed, and I had some really tragic experiences the last couple of years. Through these highs and lows, you guys have stood by me and supported me. I just want you guys to know I see you, I see your tweets, I see your comments. I'm so grateful for every single one of you." (0:24-0:42)

You can watch the video below:

Rose got teary-eyed towards the end of the video, expressing her gratitude for being able to help her family financially. The former WWE star also spoke about her late brother, Richard, blessing her with success and financial freedom.

Will Mandy Rose return to WWE?

In her video, the former NXT Women's Champion refused to rule out a return. This may give fans cause for optimism that Rose, indeed, might be on her way back:

"I know the big question is, you know, will I make a return? I don't know. Can't say I will, can't say I won't. I know that's a terrible answer," said Mandy Rose. (0:43-0:50)

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match would be an excellent spot for Mandy Rose to return. However, it remains to be seen if she actually comes back to WWE. Following CM Punk's recent return, nothing can ever be ruled out again.

